Attempted murder charges laid after m...

Attempted murder charges laid after man shot in Winnipeg alley

27 min ago Read more: CBC News

A 32-year-old man is charged with attempted murder after a man was shot in Winnipeg's West End on Sunday night. The man was arrested Monday night in the city's North End after police tracked him to a vehicle in the area.

Manitoba

