Assault on Martha Street sends man to...

Assault on Martha Street sends man to hospital with head trauma

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: CBC News

Winnipeg police say a 37-year-old man was left with serious head trauma by an assault on Martha Street Monday night. A 37-year-old man was rushed to hospital Monday night after he was beaten on Martha Street in Winnipeg's North End.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What the flock? Gulls take over lawns, hoover u... 12 min OROBOUROUS KHAN 1
News 7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst... Mon Minnie Appolis Dr... 8
News From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on... Sun Omars Cadre - Canada 2
News Declining number of asylum seekers surprises re... Sun ITs ALL HILLARYs ... 3
News 'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'... Sun David 1
News Winnipeg Band Releases Song for MMIWG Jun 16 Selkirk Settled-ers 2
News Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,566 • Total comments across all topics: 281,895,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC