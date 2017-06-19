Assault on Martha Street sends man to hospital with head trauma
Winnipeg police say a 37-year-old man was left with serious head trauma by an assault on Martha Street Monday night. A 37-year-old man was rushed to hospital Monday night after he was beaten on Martha Street in Winnipeg's North End.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What the flock? Gulls take over lawns, hoover u...
|12 min
|OROBOUROUS KHAN
|1
|7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst...
|Mon
|Minnie Appolis Dr...
|8
|From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on...
|Sun
|Omars Cadre - Canada
|2
|Declining number of asylum seekers surprises re...
|Sun
|ITs ALL HILLARYs ...
|3
|'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'...
|Sun
|David
|1
|Winnipeg Band Releases Song for MMIWG
|Jun 16
|Selkirk Settled-ers
|2
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC