Artists and activists use Twitter to highlight 150 years of Indigenous resistance

Read more: CBC News

The hashtag campaign on social media was started by Michif artist Christi Belcourt, Cree activist and advocate Tanya Kappo, Metis elder and author Maria Campbell and Anishinaabe teacher and storyteller Isaac Murdoch. "I think in Canada there's been a real important history of Indigenous resistance all along and prior to the Canadian state even existing," Belcourt said.

