Arsonists target 2 family homes in North Point Douglas
Investigators believe fires were intentionally set at homes on Bannerman and Polson avenues on June 21 and June 26, respectively. Winnipeg police are on the hunt for suspects after two family homes in North Point Douglas were set ablaze in recent days.
