Armed Robbery Led To Tuesday Lockdown In Portage
Manitoba RCMP say a man and two women had pulled into a driveway on Highway 26 in the RM of St. Francois Xavier. Police say the suspects then fled towards Portage la Prairie in the Buick after setting fire to the vehicle they arrived in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Manitoba.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turfed director resurfaces at city hall, renewi...
|2 hr
|Winnipeg Tax-Payer
|2
|Citizenship ceremony welcomes 101 newcomers in ...
|20 hr
|Sorrow
|2
|Happy birthday
|23 hr
|Jonny Two Shirts
|6
|Korean workers in some Winnipeg sushi restauran...
|Wed
|Tom Jones Conserv...
|2
|CUPE 'raising red flags' about P3 school model
|Wed
|Gourd Steaves Bus...
|2
|'They're focused on me. I'm focused on Winnipeg...
|Jun 27
|Brain Bow-Man - M...
|2
|Entertainment journal (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|Pope
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC