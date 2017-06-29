Armed Robbery Led To Tuesday Lockdown...

Armed Robbery Led To Tuesday Lockdown In Portage

Manitoba RCMP say a man and two women had pulled into a driveway on Highway 26 in the RM of St. Francois Xavier. Police say the suspects then fled towards Portage la Prairie in the Buick after setting fire to the vehicle they arrived in.

