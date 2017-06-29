Armed robbery leads to manhunt in Por...

Armed robbery leads to manhunt in Portage la Prairie, Man.

10 hrs ago

Manitoba RCMP have released more information on the events that led to the man hunt for an armed suspect on the loose in Portage la Prairie earlier this week. Just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday Headingley RCMP received reports of an armed robbery at a rural home in the RM of St. Francois Xavier.

Manitoba

