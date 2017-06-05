Arguments over bail being heard for s...

Arguments over bail being heard for suspect in missing Manitoba woman's death

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: SooToday

Four days after the remains of an indigenous woman were found in a farmer's field outside Winnipeg, the man accused of killing her appeared in court for a bail hearing. Brett Overby, 30, sat attentively, dressed in a black dress shirt and pants Monday, as the Crown and defence made submissions that cannot be reported under a court-ordered publication ban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protection of other lakes key as zebra mussels ... 11 min DOERs REAL LEGACY... 4
Manitoba Job Hunt 10 hr MJH 1
News RCMP and Winnipeg police suspend organized-crim... 17 hr Andrews Swan NDP 2
News New Flyer Acquires Carlson Engineered Composite... 18 hr The Back-Room Boys 1
News How an experiment created canola and turned Can... Mon larry 4
News Thousand gather to celebrate 30 years of Pride ... Mon TRUMP the MESSENGER 12
News Spread of hog virus alarms piglet-exporting pro... Mon eradication the o... 4
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,831 • Total comments across all topics: 281,577,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC