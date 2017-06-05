Arguments over bail being heard for suspect in missing Manitoba woman's death
Four days after the remains of an indigenous woman were found in a farmer's field outside Winnipeg, the man accused of killing her appeared in court for a bail hearing. Brett Overby, 30, sat attentively, dressed in a black dress shirt and pants Monday, as the Crown and defence made submissions that cannot be reported under a court-ordered publication ban.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protection of other lakes key as zebra mussels ...
|11 min
|DOERs REAL LEGACY...
|4
|Manitoba Job Hunt
|10 hr
|MJH
|1
|RCMP and Winnipeg police suspend organized-crim...
|17 hr
|Andrews Swan NDP
|2
|New Flyer Acquires Carlson Engineered Composite...
|18 hr
|The Back-Room Boys
|1
|How an experiment created canola and turned Can...
|Mon
|larry
|4
|Thousand gather to celebrate 30 years of Pride ...
|Mon
|TRUMP the MESSENGER
|12
|Spread of hog virus alarms piglet-exporting pro...
|Mon
|eradication the o...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC