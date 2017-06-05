Arguments over bail being heard for suspect in missing Manitoba womana s death
Four days after the remains of an indigenous woman were found in a farmer's field outside Winnipeg, the man accused of killing her appeared in court for a bail hearing. Brett Overby, 30, sat attentively, dressed in a black dress shirt and pants Monday, as the Crown and defence made submissions that cannot be reported under a court-ordered publication ban.
