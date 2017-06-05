AMI celebrates Aboriginal Day 2017

Accessible Media Inc. announced today that both its AMI-audio and AMI-tv channels will participate in this years Aboriginal Peoples Television Network Aboriginal Day Live celebration . AMI-audio will be on the ground broadcasting live from The Forks in Winnipeg, Manitoba on June 21, from 3 to 7 p.m. ET joining in festivities happening all day long.

