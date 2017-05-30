Adapting to change
All of Canada's federally inspected packing plants refuse to take ractopamine-treated pigs and virtually no producers still use it.a © What happened?a © James Hofer is always looking for a way to shave production costs at his Hutterite colony's hog barns in eastern Manitoba. Ractopamine, a feed additive that can cut costs by $2 to $5 per head, sounded like a good idea to try - until he heard from his packer in 2008.
