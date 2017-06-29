Activists plan to bottleneck Trans-Ca...

Activists plan to bottleneck Trans-Canada to bring attention to suicide crisis

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Indigenous activists plan to block traffic at Deacon's Corner east of Winnipeg on Friday to demand action from the federal government to deal with the suicide crisis on First Nations. They plan to bottleneck traffic starting around 12:30 p.m. on the Trans-Canada Highway, said Vin Clarke of the Urban Warrior Alliance.

Manitoba

