Activists plan to bottleneck Trans-Canada to bring attention to suicide crisis
Indigenous activists plan to block traffic at Deacon's Corner east of Winnipeg on Friday to demand action from the federal government to deal with the suicide crisis on First Nations. They plan to bottleneck traffic starting around 12:30 p.m. on the Trans-Canada Highway, said Vin Clarke of the Urban Warrior Alliance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar...
|35 min
|RAM DASS CONSERVA...
|1
|Canada's oldest person: Living through 112 year...
|2 hr
|Bob
|2
|Sorry, but Herea s How You Can Enjoy Canada Day...
|3 hr
|ITs ALL HILLARYs ...
|1
|CUPE 'raising red flags' about P3 school model
|5 hr
|HydroDebt 50Billi...
|3
|Turfed director resurfaces at city hall, renewi...
|17 hr
|Lester Dean Worme...
|3
|Citizenship ceremony welcomes 101 newcomers in ...
|17 hr
|sweat
|3
|Happy birthday
|Wed
|Jonny Two Shirts
|6
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC