Across the constellations: Francophone Manitobans celebrate St-Jean-Baptiste Day
GeneviA ve Pelletier, the artistic director of Constellation Francophone in Manitoba, says it's important for people to see the different faces of being francophone. Francophones around the country, and even across the border, are opening a digital door to celebrate St-Jean-Baptiste Day in a very unique way.
