'A matter of urgency': Winnipeg must ...

'A matter of urgency': Winnipeg must ban smoking on patios, anti-tobacco groups say

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: CBC News

In May, Winnipeg became the last major city in Canada to ban smoking on outdoor patios after Regina city council made the move. Winnipeg should immediately move to ban all forms of smoking and vaping on outdoor patios at bars and restaurants, two of Manitoba's largest anti-smoking groups say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City of Winnipeg asks what should happen with t... 3 min FCC investigated ... 17
News Ramadan in Winnipeg: Long days of fasting, but ... 9 hr Gayvid cookoo 7
News AMI celebrates Aboriginal Day 2017 18 hr Sabrina Koehn Bin... 10
News Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa... Sat The Clown Persecutor 3
News How an experiment created canola and turned Can... Jun 8 Cookoo coutu 7
News Families live with grief of hit and runs, but p... Jun 8 Greg Selinger - L... 1
News 'Justice delayed is justice denied': Less than ... Jun 8 Trump the Immigants 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,757 • Total comments across all topics: 281,700,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC