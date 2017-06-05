'A matter of urgency': Winnipeg must ban smoking on patios, anti-tobacco groups say
In May, Winnipeg became the last major city in Canada to ban smoking on outdoor patios after Regina city council made the move. Winnipeg should immediately move to ban all forms of smoking and vaping on outdoor patios at bars and restaurants, two of Manitoba's largest anti-smoking groups say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
