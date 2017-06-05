50 Years of Portage and Main Success
The Winnipeg-based publishing house is known for its quality educational resources, while its trade imprint, HighWater Press, publishes the work of award-winning and emerging Indigenous writers and illustrators. Inspired by Canada's centennial year, legendary Winnipeg bookseller Mary Scorer established Manitoba's first publishing house in 1967.
