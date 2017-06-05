3 lessons from Edmonton: What Winnipe...

3 lessons from Edmonton: What Winnipeg has to learn from another Prairie city on cycling

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: CBC News

That's a 57 per cent increase over 2016's budget, allocated to eight bike corridor projects, as part of a 20-year plan to improve Winnipeg's bikeability implemented by Mayor Brian Bowman shortly after being elected in 2014. Last week, Mayor Brian Bowman told CBC News Winnipeg is playing "catch up," citing a heavy financial burden on city council and poor planning and road maintenance by previous administrations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AMI celebrates Aboriginal Day 2017 1 hr Sabrina Koehn Bin... 10
News Ramadan in Winnipeg: Long days of fasting, but ... 4 hr FCC investigated ... 6
News City of Winnipeg asks what should happen with t... 17 hr Sorrow 15
News Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa... Sat The Clown Persecutor 3
News How an experiment created canola and turned Can... Jun 8 Cookoo coutu 7
News Families live with grief of hit and runs, but p... Jun 8 Greg Selinger - L... 1
News 'Justice delayed is justice denied': Less than ... Jun 8 Trump the Immigants 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,785 • Total comments across all topics: 281,683,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC