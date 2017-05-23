Winnipeg police on the hunt for drive...

Winnipeg police on the hunt for driver in fatal hit and run

A 30-year-old pedestrian deid after being hit by a driver on Cumberland Avenue Sunday morning. Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in finding the driver of a fatal hit and run that left a 30-year-old man dead in downtown Winnipeg Sunday morning.

