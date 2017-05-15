Winnipeg police on alert after suspicious men approach kids
The first incident occurred Wednesday night, around 9:30 p.m., when a 11-year-old boy was approached by a man in his 30s or early 40s and offered candy. The man is described as having a dark, medium-length beard and wearing black clothing, black shoes and black gloves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|2 hr
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|2
|'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f...
|10 hr
|Cooper Joe Namath
|8
|Tax-efficient strategies for stretching your ne...
|Sun
|Central America
|2
|Two Picasso exhibitions open at the Winnipeg Ar...
|Sun
|Jonny Two Shirts
|4
|Unique art display in Wolfville brings attentio... (Oct '15)
|Sun
|God
|3
|Sobeys closing IGA store in OCN, blaming 'curre... (Oct '16)
|Sun
|God
|2
|Two dead after house fire near The Pas, Manitoba
|Sun
|God
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC