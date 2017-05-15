Winnipeg police on alert after suspic...

Winnipeg police on alert after suspicious men approach kids

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: CBC News

The first incident occurred Wednesday night, around 9:30 p.m., when a 11-year-old boy was approached by a man in his 30s or early 40s and offered candy. The man is described as having a dark, medium-length beard and wearing black clothing, black shoes and black gloves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble 2 hr Rhoda Ambrosia - ... 2
News 'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f... 10 hr Cooper Joe Namath 8
News Tax-efficient strategies for stretching your ne... Sun Central America 2
News Two Picasso exhibitions open at the Winnipeg Ar... Sun Jonny Two Shirts 4
News Unique art display in Wolfville brings attentio... (Oct '15) Sun God 3
News Sobeys closing IGA store in OCN, blaming 'curre... (Oct '16) Sun God 2
News Two dead after house fire near The Pas, Manitoba Sun God 2
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,038 • Total comments across all topics: 281,039,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC