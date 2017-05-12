Winnipeg police arrest 2nd suspect in Donald Street drive-by shooting
On Nov. 26, 2016 a double shooting took place on Donald Street and Stradbrook Avenue. Officers arrived to find two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds; both were rushed to hospital in critical condition.
