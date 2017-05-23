Winnipeg mail carrier says he was pre...

Winnipeg mail carrier says he was pressured to perform CPR on unconscious woman

There are 1 comment on the CBC News story from 1 hr ago, titled Winnipeg mail carrier says he was pressured to perform CPR on unconscious woman. In it, CBC News reports that:

Canada Post mail carrier Corey Gallagher, 30, found an unconscious woman in the lobby of a Manitoba Housing building on Tuesday morning. A Winnipeg mail carrier wants to know why paramedics repeatedly instructed him to give CPR to an unconscious woman, even after he told them them he was concerned she had overdosed on fentanyl.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Darwin Sorts FirstAider

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 3 hrs ago
It is VERY Risky to do CPR on a DOPER !

Just a Taste of Fentanyl can Kill You.

I was an Industrial First Responder ..
I would think before I even Touched a DOPER JUNKIE.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 30 min cough cough hack OMG 75
News Westjet B737 at Winnipeg on May 16th 2017, runw... 14 hr WESTJET 737 Flyer 1
News Immigrants to Canada helped build the nation 21 hr Portly in McNeil 3
News Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ... Wed Transient Jobs Pi... 6
News Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma... Wed Walter Weird Cons... 12
News Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ... May 22 GREG SELINGER ERA 2
News Manitoba school's powwow club teaches dance, cu... May 22 Bobby Picton Saus... 6
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iran
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,100 • Total comments across all topics: 281,268,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC