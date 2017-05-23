Winnipeg mail carrier says he was pressured to perform CPR on unconscious woman
Canada Post mail carrier Corey Gallagher, 30, found an unconscious woman in the lobby of a Manitoba Housing building on Tuesday morning. A Winnipeg mail carrier wants to know why paramedics repeatedly instructed him to give CPR to an unconscious woman, even after he told them them he was concerned she had overdosed on fentanyl.
Winnipeg, Canada
#1 3 hrs ago
It is VERY Risky to do CPR on a DOPER !
Just a Taste of Fentanyl can Kill You.
I was an Industrial First Responder ..
I would think before I even Touched a DOPER JUNKIE.
