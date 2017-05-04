Winnipeg Football Club working towards new pro soccer team
The Winnipeg Football Club has been working alongside the group to bring a Tier 1 FIFA sanctioned soccer league to Canada. The Canadian Soccer Association voted Saturday to form a professional league, the Canadian Premier League, along with voting in Winnipeg as a member of the association.
