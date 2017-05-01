Winnipeg council amped up enough to look into building electric car charging stations
Ontario has installed a network of electric car chargers. Transcona Coun. Russ Wyatt wants the devices in Winnipeg 'immediately.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family of missing Winnipeg man worried for his ...
|2 hr
|Grant from wfp
|1
|Bridge a 'game changer' for Winnipeg cyclists, ...
|Mon
|Gale Asker - Fund...
|4
|3 arrested after shots fired in East Kildonan, ...
|Sun
|Wps can suck it
|2
|Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112
|Sun
|Underlined and ta...
|2
|Winkler Mosque
|Sun
|Annie
|2
|Ritchot Mayor resigns amid scandal
|Sun
|Annie
|2
|Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p...
|Sun
|chugs are POS
|8
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC