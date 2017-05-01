Winnipeg council amped up enough to l...

Winnipeg council amped up enough to look into building electric car charging stations

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Ontario has installed a network of electric car chargers. Transcona Coun. Russ Wyatt wants the devices in Winnipeg 'immediately.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family of missing Winnipeg man worried for his ... 2 hr Grant from wfp 1
News Bridge a 'game changer' for Winnipeg cyclists, ... Mon Gale Asker - Fund... 4
News 3 arrested after shots fired in East Kildonan, ... Sun Wps can suck it 2
News Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112 Sun Underlined and ta... 2
Winkler Mosque Sun Annie 2
Ritchot Mayor resigns amid scandal Sun Annie 2
News Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p... Sun chugs are POS 8
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,850 • Total comments across all topics: 280,719,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC