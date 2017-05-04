Winnipeg bike bridge input welcomed
There are 7 comments on the Journal of Commerce story from Friday, titled Winnipeg bike bridge input welcomed. In it, Journal of Commerce reports that:
The City of Winnipeg is gathering public input on the Bishop Grandin Walk Bike Bridge Over Pembina Highway project. Winnipeggers are invited to engage in a workshop on Thursday, May 11 to help shape preliminary design.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Journal of Commerce.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#1 22 hrs ago
Just what Litterpeg needs...another boondoggle. Streets are brutal, no money for this or that, but $$ for a bike bridge....face palm
|
#2 20 hrs ago
We got bike paths all over the USA. In Minnesota they aren't used at all during nasty weather. You know when nasty weather occurs because we get it shortly after Winnipeg gets it. Basically October through April AND then when it rains and is too hot and it's too windy and of there is a tornado warning etc etc etc....
AT BEST bike paths are used 50% of the time AND bikers don't pay a dime to construct or maintain them. Meanwhile roads carrying MILLIONS of vehicles are junk!! Government is really bad, same as Canada. You see Libertards are running Government and they are only interested in bike shyit.
BTW, I hope you Canadians love Muskie because Minnesota stocked Muskie in Lake Vermilion and they have managed to swim into the boundry water lakes of Sandpoint and Namaken which means they will be present in ALL Onterio lakes connected by river to those lakes.
Bye Bye Walleye because Muskie LOVE to eat Walleye.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#3 17 hrs ago
A Golden Statue of the MIGHTY and MAGNIFICENT DAVID the GREAT Would be a Welcome Addition..! A Place for The Citizens to Gather in Awe of his GRANDEUR!
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#4 13 hrs ago
at best, a place for pigeons to sh!t...
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#5 12 hrs ago
We need some new street gangs to stop people at city hall.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#6 7 hrs ago
KHAN-servatives run Manitoba on the Fumes of the NDP !
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#7 7 hrs ago
The BARE CLAM Patrol !
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Posted: 45 minutes agoComments (0)Gas prices al...
|6 hr
|Pea under the SHELL
|1
|A month later, Winnipeg still doesn't know impl...
|Thu
|PILASTER FILMON I...
|1
|Get to know Nadia Kidwai, the new host of CBC M...
|May 4
|Kelly Leech Conse...
|1
|Use of force by Winnipeg police most often invo...
|May 3
|Jfk
|4
|Family of missing Winnipeg man worried for his ...
|May 3
|DAVID BALLS OF BRASS
|2
|Brief relief promised for six Canadians with ra...
|May 3
|Old Millennia Tramp
|1
|Bridge a 'game changer' for Winnipeg cyclists, ...
|May 1
|Gale Asker - Fund...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC