Winnipeg bike bridge input welcomed

There are 7 comments on the Journal of Commerce story from Friday, titled Winnipeg bike bridge input welcomed. In it, Journal of Commerce reports that:

The City of Winnipeg is gathering public input on the Bishop Grandin Walk Bike Bridge Over Pembina Highway project. Winnipeggers are invited to engage in a workshop on Thursday, May 11 to help shape preliminary design.

Boondoggle

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 22 hrs ago
Just what Litterpeg needs...another boondoggle. Streets are brutal, no money for this or that, but $$ for a bike bridge....face palm

Thousands

Minneapolis, MN

#2 20 hrs ago
Boondoggle wrote:
Just what Litterpeg needs...another boondoggle. Streets are brutal, no money for this or that, but $$ for a bike bridge....face palm
We got bike paths all over the USA. In Minnesota they aren't used at all during nasty weather. You know when nasty weather occurs because we get it shortly after Winnipeg gets it. Basically October through April AND then when it rains and is too hot and it's too windy and of there is a tornado warning etc etc etc....

AT BEST bike paths are used 50% of the time AND bikers don't pay a dime to construct or maintain them. Meanwhile roads carrying MILLIONS of vehicles are junk!! Government is really bad, same as Canada. You see Libertards are running Government and they are only interested in bike shyit.

BTW, I hope you Canadians love Muskie because Minnesota stocked Muskie in Lake Vermilion and they have managed to swim into the boundry water lakes of Sandpoint and Namaken which means they will be present in ALL Onterio lakes connected by river to those lakes.

Bye Bye Walleye because Muskie LOVE to eat Walleye.

DAVID_HYDRO KING

Winnipeg, Canada

#3 17 hrs ago
A Golden Statue of the MIGHTY and MAGNIFICENT DAVID the GREAT Would be a Welcome Addition..! A Place for The Citizens to Gather in Awe of his GRANDEUR!

David or David is psycho

Winnipeg, Canada

#4 13 hrs ago
DAVID_HYDRO KING wrote:
A Golden Statue of the MIGHTY and MAGNIFICENT DAVID the GREAT Would be a Welcome Addition..! A Place for The Citizens to Gather in Awe of his GRANDEUR!
at best, a place for pigeons to sh!t...

Parker

Winnipeg, Canada

#5 12 hrs ago
We need some new street gangs to stop people at city hall.
LIBERALS NOT BLAMED

Winnipeg, Canada

#6 7 hrs ago
Thousands wrote:
<quoted text>

We got bike paths all over the USA. In Minnesota they aren't used at all during nasty weather. You know when nasty weather occurs because we get it shortly after Winnipeg gets it. Basically October through April AND then when it rains and is too hot and it's too windy and of there is a tornado warning etc etc etc....

AT BEST bike paths are used 50% of the time AND bikers don't pay a dime to construct or maintain them. Meanwhile roads carrying MILLIONS of vehicles are junk!! Government is really bad, same as Canada. You see Libertards are running Government and they are only interested in bike shyit.

BTW, I hope you Canadians love Muskie because Minnesota stocked Muskie in Lake Vermilion and they have managed to swim into the boundry water lakes of Sandpoint and Namaken which means they will be present in ALL Onterio lakes connected by river to those lakes.

Bye Bye Walleye because Muskie LOVE to eat Walleye.
KHAN-servatives run Manitoba on the Fumes of the NDP !
LIBERALS NOT BLAMED

Winnipeg, Canada

#7 7 hrs ago
Parker wrote:
We need some new street gangs to stop people at city hall.
The BARE CLAM Patrol !
Manitoba

