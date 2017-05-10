'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into firepit in Manitoba community
There are 1 comment on the 680News story from 21 hrs ago, titled 'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into firepit in Manitoba community. In it, 680News reports that:
A dog with burns all over his body is shown in this recent handout photo. A dog has severe burns over its body after being thrown into a firepit in a community in northern Manitoba.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at 680News.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Some Ethnic Types EAT Dogs !
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C...
|9 hr
|Comey a KarmaCham...
|3
|Winnipeg bike bridge input welcomed
|Wed
|LITTER PEG
|11
|Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no...
|Wed
|CBC GEY NEWS at 11
|1
|The Walker Theatre's journey to The Burt
|Tue
|Randy Back-Door Man
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|Tue
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|1
|Posted: 45 minutes agoComments (0)Gas prices al...
|May 7
|Pea under the SHELL
|1
|A month later, Winnipeg still doesn't know impl...
|May 4
|PILASTER FILMON I...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC