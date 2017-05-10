Water levels on northern Manitoba riv...

Water levels on northern Manitoba river could rise 1 metre in a day, Hydro warns

People who live and work along the Burntwood River in northern Manitoba are being warned about the possibility of high water levels. Manitoba Hydro says water levels at the Manasan Control Structure, upstream of Thompson, Man., are already near the maximum operational levels.

