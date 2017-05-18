Video Of The Day: Twins Learn About Themselves
Have you ever wondered how twins learned that they were twins? This cute video highlights a conversation between two fun loving twin girls and their reactions to learning about themselves. Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
