Use of force by Winnipeg police most often involves hands or fists
Before joining CBC Manitoba, Bartley Kives spent most of his career in journalism at the Winnipeg Free Press, covering politics, music, food, the environment and outdoor recreation. He's the author of the Canadian bestseller A Daytripper's Guide to Manitoba: Exploring Canada's Undiscovered Province and co-author of Stuck in the Middle: Dissenting Views of Winnipeg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family of missing Winnipeg man worried for his ...
|13 hr
|Grant from wfp
|1
|Bridge a 'game changer' for Winnipeg cyclists, ...
|Mon
|Gale Asker - Fund...
|4
|3 arrested after shots fired in East Kildonan, ...
|Sun
|Wps can suck it
|2
|Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112
|Sun
|Underlined and ta...
|2
|Winkler Mosque
|Apr 30
|Annie
|2
|Ritchot Mayor resigns amid scandal
|Apr 30
|Annie
|2
|Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p...
|Apr 30
|chugs are POS
|8
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC