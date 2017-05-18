Updated: 5 hours agoComments (0)Hundr...

Updated: 5 hours agoComments (0)Hundreds of people turned out toa

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Hundreds of people turned out to the CLE Coliseum to take in thousands of rocks ad minerals from around the world on Saturday. "It has definitely been a good response," said Tegan Jacobs of Jacobs Trading, host of the Thunder Bay Rock and Mineral Show and Sale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 1 hr Hillary LOST 32
News Ghanaian Asylum Seeker Wins Case To Stay In Canada 10 hr Bugs Bunny - Harp... 8
News Manitoba school's powwow club teaches dance, cu... 10 hr Hosanna Deerchild... 2
News Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o... Fri Cammie S 2
News Opposition councillors claim Deane's departure ... Fri Snotberger StNorb... 1
News Dog cull being planned on northern reserve wher... May 17 chugs are still pos 3
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May 16 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,875 • Total comments across all topics: 281,179,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC