Two Picasso exhibitions open at the Winnipeg Art Gallery to celebrate Canada 150
There are 1 comment on the Art Daily story from 1 hr ago, titled Two Picasso exhibitions open at the Winnipeg Art Gallery to celebrate Canada 150. In it, Art Daily reports that:
Picasso in Canada brings together 35 works of art drawn from eight art museums across the country and private collections, from paintings and watercolours to drawings, engravings, and ceramic works. Genius, lover, icon, artist.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Art Daily.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#1 5 hrs ago
Picasso STOLE from Native Art !
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lester Deane no longer running public works for...
|5 hr
|Gourd Steaves - WPG
|1
|'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f...
|6 hr
|Cooper Joe Namath
|6
|Soybeans offer carbon reduction opportunities
|Fri
|Jonny AppleSeed
|1
|10 made-in-Manitoba gifts for Mother's Day
|Fri
|PILASTER in COSTA...
|1
|Tax-efficient strategies for stretching your ne...
|Fri
|PILASTER Out of C...
|1
|Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C...
|Thu
|Comey a KarmaCham...
|3
|Winnipeg bike bridge input welcomed
|May 10
|LITTER PEG
|11
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC