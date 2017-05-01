Two Canada-Wide Warrants Issued For Winnipeg Man
The 34-year-old is believed to have fired a gun on a number of occasions, and is considered armed and dangerous. Brass is also listed on Winnipeg's most wanted list, where some more information is available about why he is wanted.
