Two Canada-Wide Warrants Issued For W...

Two Canada-Wide Warrants Issued For Winnipeg Man

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

The 34-year-old is believed to have fired a gun on a number of occasions, and is considered armed and dangerous. Brass is also listed on Winnipeg's most wanted list, where some more information is available about why he is wanted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family of missing Winnipeg man worried for his ... 2 hr Grant from wfp 1
News Bridge a 'game changer' for Winnipeg cyclists, ... Mon Gale Asker - Fund... 4
News 3 arrested after shots fired in East Kildonan, ... Sun Wps can suck it 2
News Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112 Sun Underlined and ta... 2
Winkler Mosque Sun Annie 2
Ritchot Mayor resigns amid scandal Sun Annie 2
News Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p... Sun chugs are POS 8
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,850 • Total comments across all topics: 280,719,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC