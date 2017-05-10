Tree-bound bugs marked for death as W...

Tree-bound bugs marked for death as Winnipeg begins spraying

City crews will begin spraying trees for forest tent caterpillars starting this weekend and elm bark beetles later this month. Weather permitting, workers with the city plan to fan out across insect management areas 43 and 51 - which include the Crescentwood, North River Heights and Earl Grey neighbourhoods - Sunday at 9:30 p.m. and spray areas known to attract the pests, with a focus on municipal parks and boulevards.

