Tory leadership hopefuls have low nam...

Tory leadership hopefuls have low name recognition, Brandon survey suggests

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

"What's-his-name" was the most popular Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate among a random survey of people in downtown Brandon on Thursday. Pressed further, it was revealed that the majority of those who answered as such were referencing former candidate Kevin O'Leary, who appears on the ballot but has since backed out of the race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Winnipeg police ID victim in Central Park-area ... 4 hr Sanjay 6
News Funding Cut for Winnipeg Women's Shelter 7 hr Babs Jutt - PC Ra... 1
News Short in length; long in talent: Canadian talen... 14 hr LURCH PILASTER 1
News Football Nomads could become wanderers if polic... 16 hr Gourd Steaves Plan 1
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 23 hr TOBACCO TRUTH 81
News Winnipeg mail carrier says he was pressured to ... Thu Sweat 4
News Westjet B737 at Winnipeg on May 16th 2017, runw... Wed WESTJET 737 Flyer 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,504 • Total comments across all topics: 281,304,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC