'There is such a need': new doctor grads want to find solutions to rural shortages

14 min ago Read more: CBC News

The class of 2017 has 113 graduates, 65 per cent of them are staying in Manitoba for their residencies. The University of Manitoba's largest-ever class of doctors graduated Thursday morning, but only 12 of the 113 plan to do their residencies in rural Manitoba.

