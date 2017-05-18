'There is such a need': new doctor grads want to find solutions to rural shortages
The class of 2017 has 113 graduates, 65 per cent of them are staying in Manitoba for their residencies. The University of Manitoba's largest-ever class of doctors graduated Thursday morning, but only 12 of the 113 plan to do their residencies in rural Manitoba.
