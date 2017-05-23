The Coolest Fire & EMS Stations in No...

The Coolest Fire & EMS Stations in North America

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: FireHouse.com

FDNY EMS Station 3 was Gallante's favorite station because is was built to the standards of New York City's Design and Construction Excellence program. The 5,500-square foot green roof on EMS Station 3 is used to collect and filter water for a community garden adjacent to the station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Winnipeg police ID victim in Central Park-area ... 1 hr BOGO HARUMPH 1
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 1 hr Licking a Dirty A... 77
News Winnipeg mail carrier says he was pressured to ... 9 hr Darwin Sorts Firs... 1
News Westjet B737 at Winnipeg on May 16th 2017, runw... 20 hr WESTJET 737 Flyer 1
News Immigrants to Canada helped build the nation Wed Portly in McNeil 3
News Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ... Wed Transient Jobs Pi... 6
News Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma... Wed Walter Weird Cons... 12
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,550 • Total comments across all topics: 281,274,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC