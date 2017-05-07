Take a tin or leave toilet paper at community cupboard in Winnipeg
A community cupboard is seen in Winnipeg, Man. in this undated handout photo. A couple who've opened a community pantry outside their home in a poor Winnipeg neighbourhood say they could have started a community library, but the neighbours who knock on their door aren't looking for War and Peace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winnipeg bike bridge input welcomed
|15 hr
|DavidQueed
|9
|Posted: 45 minutes agoComments (0)Gas prices al...
|Sun
|Pea under the SHELL
|1
|A month later, Winnipeg still doesn't know impl...
|May 4
|PILASTER FILMON I...
|1
|Get to know Nadia Kidwai, the new host of CBC M...
|May 4
|Kelly Leech Conse...
|1
|Use of force by Winnipeg police most often invo...
|May 3
|Jfk
|4
|Family of missing Winnipeg man worried for his ...
|May 3
|DAVID BALLS OF BRASS
|2
|Brief relief promised for six Canadians with ra...
|May 3
|Old Millennia Tramp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC