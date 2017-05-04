Supreme Court dismisses appeal reques...

Supreme Court dismisses appeal request from Kaila Tran's killer

There are 1 comment on the CBC News story from 56 min ago, titled Supreme Court dismisses appeal request from Kaila Tran's killer.

Treyvonne Willis, 24, will remain behind bars, where he was sent in April 2015 after being found guilty of first-degree murder. A man convicted of stabbing a Winnipeg woman to death outside her St. Vital apartment building in June 2012 has had his appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada dismissed.

KELLY LEECH - KHAN

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 4 hrs ago
LOCK HIM UP !

Then...

DEPORT HIM Back to SOMALIA !
Manitoba

