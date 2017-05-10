Steinbach shop uses cranes to create ...

Steinbach shop uses cranes to create special greeting for M-O-M

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Staff at Kevin's Concrete Pumping Ltd. in Steinbach, Man., set up this tribute to moms on Sunday morning. Staff at a concrete pumping shop in Steinbach, Man., tipped their hard hats to moms on Sunday with a 30-foot-tall Mother's Day card.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two Picasso exhibitions open at the Winnipeg Ar... 6 hr Jonny Two Shirts 4
News Unique art display in Wolfville brings attentio... (Oct '15) 9 hr God 3
News Sobeys closing IGA store in OCN, blaming 'curre... (Oct '16) 9 hr God 2
News Two dead after house fire near The Pas, Manitoba 9 hr God 2
News Lester Deane no longer running public works for... 12 hr Brain Bowman - Mayor 3
News Forget unicorn and mermaid hair - pizza hair is... 12 hr Amos N Andys Hair 1
News 'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f... Sat Cooper Joe Namath 6
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,551 • Total comments across all topics: 281,015,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC