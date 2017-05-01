Staying young: Manitoba bucks Canada'...

Staying young: Manitoba bucks Canada's aging trend

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Statistics Canada's 2016 census figures, released on Wednesday, say the Prairies continue to have more children age 14 and younger than seniors. Manitoba appears to be bucking a national population trend by having more young people than seniors, the latest census data says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brief relief promised for six Canadians with ra... 4 hr Old Millennia Tramp 1
News Use of force by Winnipeg police most often invo... 4 hr Beau Pummel - WpgCop 1
News Family of missing Winnipeg man worried for his ... Tue Grant from wfp 1
News Bridge a 'game changer' for Winnipeg cyclists, ... Mon Gale Asker - Fund... 4
News 3 arrested after shots fired in East Kildonan, ... Sun Wps can suck it 2
News Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112 Sun Underlined and ta... 2
Winkler Mosque Apr 30 Annie 2
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,062 • Total comments across all topics: 280,742,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC