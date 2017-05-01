Staying young: Manitoba bucks Canada's aging trend
Statistics Canada's 2016 census figures, released on Wednesday, say the Prairies continue to have more children age 14 and younger than seniors. Manitoba appears to be bucking a national population trend by having more young people than seniors, the latest census data says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brief relief promised for six Canadians with ra...
|4 hr
|Old Millennia Tramp
|1
|Use of force by Winnipeg police most often invo...
|4 hr
|Beau Pummel - WpgCop
|1
|Family of missing Winnipeg man worried for his ...
|Tue
|Grant from wfp
|1
|Bridge a 'game changer' for Winnipeg cyclists, ...
|Mon
|Gale Asker - Fund...
|4
|3 arrested after shots fired in East Kildonan, ...
|Sun
|Wps can suck it
|2
|Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112
|Sun
|Underlined and ta...
|2
|Winkler Mosque
|Apr 30
|Annie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC