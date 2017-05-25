Smile, you're on camera - and staff at Winnipeg security company may be watching
A video posted online this week and already viewed more than 140,000 times showcases the improving technology behind surveillance - and a growing Winnipeg security firm that's taking advantage of that. The video, taken at a Winnipeg car dealership on May 24, appears to show two men trying to steal wheels off a vehicle in the lot.
Read more at CBC News.
