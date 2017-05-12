Selkirk, Man., earns fair trade town designation after community push
On Tuesday, Selkirk, Man., was officially granted the title by Fairtrade Canada after local organizations including the Chamber of Commerce, the Selkirk Record newspaper and community schools came forward with the idea earlier this year. To be a fair trade town, communities have to meet criteria broken down into five categories, including making fair trade products available and garnering community support.
