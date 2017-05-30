There are on the Western Star story from Friday May 26, titled Red Cross official says fentanyl a risk; first-aiders can say no to CPR. In it, Western Star reports that:

A Canadian Red Cross official says he sympathizes with a Manitoba postal worker who refused to perform CPR on a woman he feared might have overdosed on fentanyl. "I can't imagine the feeling that he or she was going through, knowing that they could have or wanted to help, yet they were more fearful for themself in that case," said Don Marentette, the agency's director of first-aid programs.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Western Star.