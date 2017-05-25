RCMP officer finds unconscious man hi...

RCMP officer finds unconscious man highway, crashed truck nearby

19 min ago

RCMP say it appears the driver tried to turn off of Highway 75 onto Highway 210 but was going too fast and lost control. An RCMP officer on patrol in southern Manitoba came across a crash scene and a man lying unconscious on the highway.

Manitoba

