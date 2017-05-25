RCMP officer finds unconscious man highway, crashed truck nearby
RCMP say it appears the driver tried to turn off of Highway 75 onto Highway 210 but was going too fast and lost control. An RCMP officer on patrol in southern Manitoba came across a crash scene and a man lying unconscious on the highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Short in length; long in talent: Canadian talen...
|2 hr
|LURCH PILASTER
|1
|Football Nomads could become wanderers if polic...
|4 hr
|Gourd Steaves Plan
|1
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|11 hr
|TOBACCO TRUTH
|81
|Winnipeg police ID victim in Central Park-area ...
|12 hr
|Good
|5
|Winnipeg mail carrier says he was pressured to ...
|13 hr
|Sweat
|4
|Westjet B737 at Winnipeg on May 16th 2017, runw...
|Wed
|WESTJET 737 Flyer
|1
|Immigrants to Canada helped build the nation
|Wed
|Portly in McNeil
|3
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC