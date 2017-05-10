RCMP make arrest in historical killing of Portage La Prairie grandmother
On Wednesday, Mounties arrested a 30-year-old woman in MacGregor, Manitoba in the November 1, 2007 killing of 46-year-old Charlene Ward. RCMP continue to investigate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C...
|13 hr
|Trump makes enemies
|2
|Winnipeg bike bridge input welcomed
|17 hr
|LITTER PEG
|11
|Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no...
|20 hr
|CBC GEY NEWS at 11
|1
|The Walker Theatre's journey to The Burt
|Tue
|Randy Back-Door Man
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|Tue
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|1
|Posted: 45 minutes agoComments (0)Gas prices al...
|May 7
|Pea under the SHELL
|1
|A month later, Winnipeg still doesn't know impl...
|May 4
|PILASTER FILMON I...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC