RCMP make arrest in 2007 Portage la Prairie cold case
Charlene Ward was found dead on Nov. 1, 2007, after a night socializing with friends in Portage la Prairie, Man. On Wednesday, RCMP arrested a 30-year-old woman in connection with Ward's death.
