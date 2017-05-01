Public-private partnerships in other ...

Public-private partnerships in other provinces offer lessons for Manitoba about what not to do

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: CBC News

Other regions that have experience with using public-private partnerships to build new schools have lessons for Manitoba, experts say. Rising rental fees for the use of school gymnasiums, insufficient construction standards and inflexible contracts are among the pitfalls of public-private partnerships used to build schools in Canada, critics say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Use of force by Winnipeg police most often invo... 45 min Derrick from down... 2
News Brief relief promised for six Canadians with ra... 9 hr Old Millennia Tramp 1
News Family of missing Winnipeg man worried for his ... Tue Grant from wfp 1
News Bridge a 'game changer' for Winnipeg cyclists, ... Mon Gale Asker - Fund... 4
News 3 arrested after shots fired in East Kildonan, ... Sun Wps can suck it 2
News Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112 Sun Underlined and ta... 2
Winkler Mosque Apr 30 Annie 2
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,897 • Total comments across all topics: 280,747,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC