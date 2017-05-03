Potato-derived resistant starch shows prebiotic benefits for the elderly

A resistant starch derived from potato increased the abundance of several species of healthy Bifidobacteria in elderly people, showing the ingredient meets the criteria as a prebiotic, says a new study. The study, led by scientists from St. Boniface Albrechtsen Research Centre and the University of Manitoba in Canada, also showed that consumption of the commercially available MSPrebiotic product reduced constipation and increased levels of butyrate, a type of short chain fatty acid that is the main source of energy for cells in the colon.

