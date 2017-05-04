There are on the The Chronicle-Journal story from Friday May 5, titled Posted: 45 minutes agoComments (0)Gas prices along Red River Road,a. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:

A view down Red River Road, near Highway 11/17, Thursday afternoon, shows service stations who are selling gas at $1.249 per litre, the highest in the city - and among the highest in the country. All other service stations throughout the city are charging $1.189 or less per litre.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.