Posted: 45 minutes agoComments (0)Gas prices along Red River Road,a
There are 1 comment on the The Chronicle-Journal story from Friday May 5, titled Posted: 45 minutes agoComments (0)Gas prices along Red River Road,a. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:
A view down Red River Road, near Highway 11/17, Thursday afternoon, shows service stations who are selling gas at $1.249 per litre, the highest in the city - and among the highest in the country. All other service stations throughout the city are charging $1.189 or less per litre.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#1 Yesterday
Because We CAN !
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winnipeg bike bridge input welcomed
|12 hr
|DavidQueed
|9
|A month later, Winnipeg still doesn't know impl...
|May 4
|PILASTER FILMON I...
|1
|Get to know Nadia Kidwai, the new host of CBC M...
|May 4
|Kelly Leech Conse...
|1
|Use of force by Winnipeg police most often invo...
|May 3
|Jfk
|4
|Family of missing Winnipeg man worried for his ...
|May 3
|DAVID BALLS OF BRASS
|2
|Brief relief promised for six Canadians with ra...
|May 3
|Old Millennia Tramp
|1
|Bridge a 'game changer' for Winnipeg cyclists, ...
|May 1
|Gale Asker - Fund...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC