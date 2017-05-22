Organizers working behind the scenes ...

Organizers working behind the scenes to find mayoral candidate to challenge Brian Bowman in 2018

There are 5 comments on the CBC News story from 20 min ago, titled Organizers working behind the scenes to find mayoral candidate to challenge Brian Bowman in 2018. In it, CBC News reports that:

Before joining CBC Manitoba, Bartley Kives spent most of his career in journalism at the Winnipeg Free Press, covering politics, music, food, the environment and outdoor recreation. He's the author of the Canadian bestseller A Daytripper's Guide to Manitoba: Exploring Canada's Undiscovered Province and co-author of Stuck in the Middle: Dissenting Views of Winnipeg.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Babs Jutt - PC Rainmaker

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 5 hrs ago
I am Always Available to work the Treasury !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Sorrow

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 5 hrs ago
May as well get a monkey. It does the same job.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Erring Selby Independant

Winnipeg, Canada

#3 5 hrs ago
I am Strangely Free of ANY Obligations at the Moment !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Theresa Osmond - X-NDP

Winnipeg, Canada

#4 1 hr ago
I am Back In Town !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Kevins Chief Worry

Winnipeg, Canada

#5 1 hr ago
I could be Persuaded .. I Guess !

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZKmVgaqmRFQ


Kevin Chef Meets Sweet Nahani !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 1 hr Deadly Smokers Lungs 58
News Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ... 18 hr Keep on piping 4
News Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ... 22 hr GREG SELINGER ERA 2
News Manitoba school's powwow club teaches dance, cu... Mon Bobby Picton Saus... 6
News Immigrants to Canada helped build the nation Mon First Nations Wat... 1
News Ghanaian Asylum Seeker Wins Case To Stay In Canada Sun Bugs Bunny - Harp... 8
News Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o... May 19 Cammie S 2
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,159 • Total comments across all topics: 281,223,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC