Organizers working behind the scenes to find mayoral candidate to challenge Brian Bowman in 2018
There are 5 comments on the CBC News story from 20 min ago, titled Organizers working behind the scenes to find mayoral candidate to challenge Brian Bowman in 2018. In it, CBC News reports that:
Before joining CBC Manitoba, Bartley Kives spent most of his career in journalism at the Winnipeg Free Press, covering politics, music, food, the environment and outdoor recreation. He's the author of the Canadian bestseller A Daytripper's Guide to Manitoba: Exploring Canada's Undiscovered Province and co-author of Stuck in the Middle: Dissenting Views of Winnipeg.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBC News.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#1 5 hrs ago
I am Always Available to work the Treasury !
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#2 5 hrs ago
May as well get a monkey. It does the same job.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#3 5 hrs ago
I am Strangely Free of ANY Obligations at the Moment !
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#4 1 hr ago
I am Back In Town !
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#5 1 hr ago
I could be Persuaded .. I Guess !
Kevin Chef Meets Sweet Nahani !
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|1 hr
|Deadly Smokers Lungs
|58
|Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ...
|18 hr
|Keep on piping
|4
|Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ...
|22 hr
|GREG SELINGER ERA
|2
|Manitoba school's powwow club teaches dance, cu...
|Mon
|Bobby Picton Saus...
|6
|Immigrants to Canada helped build the nation
|Mon
|First Nations Wat...
|1
|Ghanaian Asylum Seeker Wins Case To Stay In Canada
|Sun
|Bugs Bunny - Harp...
|8
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|May 19
|Cammie S
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC