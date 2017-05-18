Opposition councillors claim Deane's departure has 'put a big chill' on Winnipeg's public service
Before joining CBC Manitoba, Bartley Kives spent most of his career in journalism at the Winnipeg Free Press, covering politics, music, food, the environment and outdoor recreation. He's the author of the Canadian bestseller A Daytripper's Guide to Manitoba: Exploring Canada's Undiscovered Province and co-author of Stuck in the Middle: Dissenting Views of Winnipeg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|10 hr
|PAY Your WAY
|16
|Dog cull being planned on northern reserve wher...
|Wed
|chugs are still pos
|3
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May 16
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Ontario MPP Jagmeet Singh readies launch for fe...
|May 16
|King Pin Jagmeat
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|May 15
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|2
|'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f...
|May 15
|Cooper Joe Namath
|8
|Tax-efficient strategies for stretching your ne...
|May 14
|Central America
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC