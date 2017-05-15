Ontario MPP Jagmeet Singh readies lau...

Ontario MPP Jagmeet Singh readies launch for federal NDP race

Jagmeet Singh, deputy leader of Ontario's NDP, is expected to announced today that he is seeking the leadership of the federal NDP. Ontario Legislature member Jagmeet Singh is expected to make the widely anticipated announcement Monday night that he is jumping into the federal NDP leadership race.

Manitoba

