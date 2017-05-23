New report alleges outside influence in Canada's 2015 federal election
Foreign money funnelled towards Canadian political advocacy groups affected the outcome of the 2015 federal election, according to a document filed last week with Elections Canada and obtained in part by the Herald. The 36-page report entitled: Elections Canada Complaint Regarding Foreign Influence in the 2015 Canadian Election, alleges third parties worked with each other, which may have bypassed election spending limits - all of which appears to be in contravention of the Canada Elections Act .
