New report alleges outside influence ...

New report alleges outside influence in Canada's 2015 federal election

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Canada.com

Foreign money funnelled towards Canadian political advocacy groups affected the outcome of the 2015 federal election, according to a document filed last week with Elections Canada and obtained in part by the Herald. The 36-page report entitled: Elections Canada Complaint Regarding Foreign Influence in the 2015 Canadian Election, alleges third parties worked with each other, which may have bypassed election spending limits - all of which appears to be in contravention of the Canada Elections Act .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 14 min Hillary LOST 64
News Immigrants to Canada helped build the nation 2 hr Portly in McNeil 3
News Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ... 9 hr Transient Jobs Pi... 6
News Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma... 10 hr Walter Weird Cons... 12
News Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ... Mon GREG SELINGER ERA 2
News Manitoba school's powwow club teaches dance, cu... Mon Bobby Picton Saus... 6
News Ghanaian Asylum Seeker Wins Case To Stay In Canada May 21 Bugs Bunny - Harp... 8
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,804 • Total comments across all topics: 281,248,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC